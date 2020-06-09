1 hour ago - Health

Members of D.C. National Guard test positive for coronavirus

Members of the U.S. National Guard in D.C. on June 7. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard that responded to protests over the death of George Floyd have tested positive for coronavirus, a National Guard spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy DC on Tuesday.

The big picture: 1,300 D.C. National Guard members were ordered to the district as the nation's capital was rocked by violent protests on May 31 that have since turned largely peaceful. A Guard spokesperson did not disclose how many positive tests the unit has recorded.

What they're saying: “We can confirm that we have had COVID-19 positive tests with the DCNG,” said D.C. National Guard spokeswoman Air Force Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, according to McClatchy.

  • "The safety and security of our personnel is always a concern, especially in light of the COVID-19 era."

By the numbers: The D.C. National Guard was supported by approximately 3,900 additional Guardsmen from Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

What to watch: Almost all National Guard units are expected to leave the city by Wednesday, but members who have tested positive for the coronavirus will be held back until they are no longer sick or contagious.

  • Many health officials, including Anthony Fauci, fear that the Floyd protests could result in new coronavirus outbreaks due to the close proximity of demonstrators and law enforcement officials.

Axios
World coronavirus updates

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: More than 405,100 people have died of COVID-19 and over 3.1 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

U.S. coronavirus updates

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Low-income, majority-black neighborhoods in Washington D.C. are getting hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The disparities from the virus around the country reflect the racial and socioeconomic trends that have sparked mass protests only miles from these neighborhoods.

10 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Protesters fear the spread

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.3% margin of error ; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Eight in 10 Americans worry that mass demonstrations around George Floyd's killing, police brutality and structural racism could trigger new coronavirus infections, in Week 12 of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: More than one in 10 people surveyed has an immediate family member or close friend who's participated — and 2% say they've taken part themselves. That puts tens of millions of people in close contact with protesters.

