Coronavirus looms over George Floyd protests across the country

Protestors rally in Minneapolis. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Health experts fear that massive protests against police brutality in major cities around the United States could result in new coronavirus outbreaks due to the close proximity of demonstrators, AP reports.

Why it matters: The U.S. has already recorded more confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country in the world. A potential surge in cases stemming from the protests would come as many states are weeks into their phased reopening plans.

What they're saying: The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of cities shaken by recent protests, told demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week. There is still a pandemic in America that’s killing black and brown people at higher numbers."

  • On Thursday, the Minneapolis health commissioner warned protestors to "be mindful of the risk" and said the large demonstrations the city has seen could “very predictably accelerate the spread.”
  • “We have two crises that are sandwiched on top of one other,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added.
  • “Whether they’re fired up or not, that doesn’t prevent them from getting the virus,” said Bradley Pollock, chairman of the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of California, Davis, told AP.

Between the lines: Though many protesters were wearing masks during demonstrations, it does not guarantee total protection against the virus.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that cloth masks help keep infected people from spreading the virus, but that they cannot fully protect wearers from contracting it, according to AP.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India extended its nationwide lockdown — one of the longest-running in the world — on Saturday, as deaths and infections rise, per Johns Hopkins. The country also moved to allow restaurants, hotels and churches outside of hotspots to begin reopening.

By the numbers: Nearly 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.5 million have recovered from the virus. Over 367,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.7 million.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The fury over George Floyd's killing is erupting as the U.S. faces a looming wave of business bankruptcies and likely home evictions driven by a pandemic that will disproportionately hit African Americans, Axios' Dion Rabouin reports.

By the numbers: More than 103,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins — a milestone that puts the death toll far beyond some of the most tragic events in U.S. history.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 6,082,549— Total deaths: 369,544— Total recoveries — 2,572,763Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 1,770,384 — Total deaths: 103,781 — Total recoveries: 416,461 — Total tested: 16,495,443Map.
  3. Economy: What U.S. workplaces may look like next — Both part of America's unfinished businessFuture of mobility in post-pandemic world.
  4. Public health: CDC pares down guidance on houses of worship — Coronavirus could give bioterrorists ideas, security group warns.
  5. States: Missouri officials investigate coronavirus spread after Memorial Day parties New York City will reopen June 8, Cuomo says.
  6. World: India extends lockdown, but allows businesses outside hot spots to reopenMerkel declines invitation to G7 summit in the U.S., citing coronavirus.
