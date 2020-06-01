1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Increased armed presence planned for D.C. tonight

Demonstrators stand around a fire during a protest near the White House in response to the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Government officials say plans are in place for a significantly heavier armed presence on the streets of Washington, D.C. tonight in response to the increasingly violent protests linked to the death of George Floyd.

What we're hearing: "Tonight you will see increased presence, both police...other agencies, and National Guard presence," a source familiar with the government's plans said.

  • "They are likely to pull from neighboring states' additional National Guard troops to support the police in DC tonight. To enforce the curfew and to make sure no violence happens and to make sure no more monuments are desecrated.”
  • The source added that, given that D.C. is not a state and thus has no governor, the Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, has a role in deploying the National Guard to the district.
  • A second source familiar with the planning confirmed that McCarthy will be involved in activating the National Guard in D.C.

Behind the scenes: President Trump has been agitating for an increasingly aggressive military response to the riots. He has turned to his top military adviser, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his Defense Secretary Mark Esper for advice.

  • "The Chairman, as the principal military advisor to the President provides his best military advice and counsel," a Pentagon official told Axios. "Both the Secretary of Defense and Chairman are in communication with the Chief of the National Guard Bureau and several State Adjutant Generals about their support to states."
  • The White House, Pentagon, and the office of Mayor Muriel Bowser did not respond to requests for a comment.

The backstory: Earlier today, Trump berated U.S. governors for being "weak" in a video teleconference call, and demanded tougher crackdowns on the protests across the country.

The U.S. already has 45,000 National Guard troops supporting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: What you need to know

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters in several major U.S. cities Saturday night as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black men spread across the country.

The big picture: Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

Alexi McCammond
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The Biden-Trump split screen

Photos via Getty Images: Jim Watson/AFP (L); Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency (R)

The differences between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump are plain as day as the two respond to recent protests.

Why it matters: Americans are seeing firsthand how each presidential nominee responds to a national crisis happening during a global pandemic.

Ursula Perano
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville police chief fired after body cameras found inactive in shooting of black man

Louisville police officers during protests. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired the city's chief of police Steve Conrad after it was discovered that police officers had not activated their body cameras during the shooting of David McAtee, a local black business owner who was killed during protests early Monday morning.

Why it matters: Mandatory body camera policies have proven to be important in efforts to hold police officers accountable for excessive force against civilians and other misconduct. Those policies are under even greater scrutiny as the nation has erupted in protest over the killing of black people at the hands of police.

