Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rochester mayor vows to reform police after Daniel Prude's death

Hundreds of demonstrators after marching to the City Hall Saturday over Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lovely Warren, mayor of Rochester, New York, pledged reforms to the city's police as protests continued Sunday over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who was experiencing mental health issues when he was detained.

Driving the news: Prude died seven days after being hooded and held down by Rochester police. Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said at a news conference with Warren that he supported the changes and that he was "dedicated to taking the necessary actions to prevent this from ever happening again."

  • Rochester Police tweeted that over 1,000 people were attending Sunday night's protest, adding: "Let’s work together to keep everyone safe!!"
  • While Saturday night's protests ended with "pepper balls, tear gas and fireworks" during clashes between police and protesters, Sunday's demonstration was peaceful amid the presence of community elders, per the Democrat and Chronicle.
  • Police for the first time permitted demonstrators Sunday to march toward the Public Safety Building (PSB), where the Rochester Police Department is located, ABC News notes.

What they're saying: "Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police, our mental health care system, our society, and by me," Warren said. "And, for that I apologize to the Prude family and all of our community.

  • "The only way we are going to change institutional and structural and systematic racism in our city is to face it head on.
"We cannot continue to fail Black lives this way. We can't improve our city or improve our nation until we face the reality, the undeniable truth: racism is alive and well in every system in America. And the buck stops here today with me at City Hall."

Of note: New York Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she would empanel a grand jury as part of the state's investigation into the circumstances surrounding Prude's March 30 suffocation death.

  • Warren announced on Thursday that seven police officers involved in Prude's death had been suspended.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from Sunday's protests.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

New York attorney general to organize grand jury on Daniel Prude death

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaking in August. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she will empanel a grand jury as part of the state's investigation into the March 30 death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, who died seven days after being hooded and held down by Rochester police.

Why it matters: New York’s third-largest city was roiled by protesters this week calling for justice in response to Prude's death. James announced that her office is investigating the death, and Mayor Lovely Warren suspended seven officers involved.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Portland marks 100 days of protests

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a march to the Police Union building in Portland, Oregon, on Friday. Photo: Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, are marking 100 days of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism with a series of events this holiday weekend amid a backdrop of unrest.

The big picture: Demonstrators are holding vigils and speeches, while supporters of President Trump plan another caravan rally, AP notes. Police declared an unlawful assembly and arrested 27 people over Friday night, but there were peaceful scenes Saturday as protesters held sit-ins, played music and "stenciled the names of 39 Black people" killed by police or racially motivated violence, the Oregonian reports. The protests began over the May death of George Floyd.

Rashaan Ayesh
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris rebukes Barr: "We do have two systems of justice in America"

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pushed back on Attorney General Bill Barr's assertion on CNN that there are not two systems of justice in America, arguing that he and President Trump "are spending full time in a different reality."

Why it matters: The question of whether there is "systemic racism" in policing and criminal justice is a clear, dividing line between Democrats and the Trump administration.

