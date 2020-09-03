22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Demonstrators protest death of Black man restrained by police in N.Y.

Dozens of demonstrators in Rochester, New York, were protesting into the night Wednesday over the death of a Black man who died after police put a "hood over his head," per the New York Times.

Driving the news: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was investigating the March 30 death of Daniel Prude. His life support was switched off seven days after the Rochester incident during which his face was pushed into the pavement for two minutes, per the NYT. Officers detained him after his brother called to say he was having a "mental health issue," per CBS.

  • The Chicago man's autopsy ruled his death a homicide, arising from "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," Rochester First notes. Rochester Police Chief La'ron Singletary said.
  • What they're saying: Per ABC7, Rochester Police Chief La'ron Singletary said: "We do take this investigation seriously from day one. That morning I ordered a criminal investigation."

Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Army launches probe into leadership decisions surrounding Vanessa Guillén's death

A makeshift memorial to Vanessa Guillén, a soldier based at Fort Hood, in Austin, Texas, in July. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The Army announced Tuesday that a four-star general will lead an investigation into the "chain of command actions" related to the killing of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillén in Fort Hood, Texas.

Details: The Army said in a statement that Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, would lead the "in-depth investigation." Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of III Corps at Fort Hood, is no longer commander for the 1st Armored Division.

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 25,938,122 — Total deaths: 861,679 — Total recoveries: 17,213,275Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 6,113,359 — Total deaths: 185,707 — Total recoveries: 2,231,757 — Total tests: 79,646,008Map.
  3. Vaccine: CDC requests states ready COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November.
  4. Health: America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future — Analysis: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
  5. Business: United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370 — Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts.
  6. Politics: Pelosi says she fell for "setup" by visiting hair salon during COVID restrictions.
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. debt to reach 100% of GDP in 2021

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The federal budget deficit will reach $3.3 trillion in the fiscal year ending this month — more than triple the 2019 shortfall, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected on Wednesday.

Why it matters: That would be 16% of GDP, the largest amount since the end of World War II in 1945. The national debt is projected to exceed 100% of GDP in 2021 and rise to 107% in 2023 — "the highest in the nation's history," the CBO notes.

