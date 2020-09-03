Dozens of demonstrators in Rochester, New York, were protesting into the night Wednesday over the death of a Black man who died after police put a "hood over his head," per the New York Times.

Driving the news: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was investigating the March 30 death of Daniel Prude. His life support was switched off seven days after the Rochester incident during which his face was pushed into the pavement for two minutes, per the NYT. Officers detained him after his brother called to say he was having a "mental health issue," per CBS.