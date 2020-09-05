New York Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she will empanel a grand jury as part of the state's investigation into the March 30 death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, who died seven days after being hooded and held down by Rochester police.

Why it matters: New York’s third-largest city was roiled by protesters this week calling for justice in response to Prude's death. James announced that her office is investigating the death, and Mayor Lovely Warren suspended seven officers involved.

What they're saying: “The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish," James said. "My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter.”

The big picture: Prude's brother said Wednesday that he called police on March 30 to say Daniel was having a mental health episode, and an autopsy ruled his death as a homicide from "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," Rochester First notes.