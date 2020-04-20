New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday that his state is projecting it will need to cut funding for schools, local governments and hospitals by 20% if it doesn't get relief money from the federal government in the next coronavirus bill.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month did not provide money for state and local governments, which have faced massive revenue shortfalls as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Democrats have been fighting to include $250 billion for state and local governments as part of a supplemental bill to add funds to the Paycheck Protection Program, but the money isn't likely to make it into the final deal.

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments in Congress' phase 4 rescue package, which lawmakers will turn to after passing interim funding for PPP.

"The state budget is going to be a function of whatever the federal government gives us. The federal government has not funded states to date. The National Governors' Association — bipartisan, headed by a chairman, Gov. Hogan, Republican. I'm the vice chairman. We have said with one voice, you want the governors to do the job, we need to provide funding for state governments.

— Gov. Cuomo

