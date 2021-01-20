California Rep. Raul Ruiz contracts COVID-19

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) tweeted Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: He is the latest member of Congress to contract the disease since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing lawmakers to lock down in close quarters. Some lawmakers have criticized colleagues for refusing to wear masks while in lockdown.

In addition to Ruiz, Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Lou Correa (D-Calif.) have seen positive COVID tests since the insurrection, per ABC News.

What he's saying: "In preparation for attending the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, I have taken multiple COVID-19 tests over the last 72 hours," Ruiz tweeted Tuesday.

"After receiving an initial negative result over the weekend, this morning I tested positive for COVID- 19."

"While I do have mild symptoms, overall I am feeling well and will self-isolate for the recommended time. Thank you everyone for the well wishes."

