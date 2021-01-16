Rep. Lou Correa tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Correa is the latest Democratic lawmaker to share his positive test results after sheltering with maskless colleagues during last week's deadly Capitol riot. But he did not specify whether his diagnosis was connected to the siege.

What they're saying: "Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I will be responsible & self-quarantine, away from my family, for the recommended time," Correa tweeted.

"While I’ll miss the much-anticipated inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, I look forward to working with the new Admin to unite our country!"

The U.S. Capitol's attending physician reportedly warned lawmakers last week that they may have been exposed to someone with a coronavirus infection as they hid from a pro-Trump mob breaching the building on Wednesday.

The big picture: At least three Democratic lawmakers have announced they've tested positive for COVID-19 after locking down during the Jan. 6 riot.