U.S. surpasses 400,000 coronavirus deaths on Trump's final full day in office

Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Over 400,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: It only took a little over a month for the U.S. to reach this mass casualty after 300,000 COVID deaths were reported last month. That's over 100,000 fatalities in 36 days.

  • The grave loss of life also comes on the eve of Joe Biden's inauguration — Trump's final full day in office — and underscores the magnitude of the crisis that his administration will inherit. He has tried to prepare the country for "a very, very, very dark winter," as described by incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

What they're saying: “One in every 820 people in our country have died during this pandemic — often alone, typically away from family and friends — comforted only by physicians and nurses in layers of PPE," the American Medical Association said in a statement.

  • "Today, vaccine distribution is underway, and there is hope on the horizon. Vaccines are safe, effective, prevent illness and save lives. Protect yourselves and your loved ones by getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn."
  • The AMA stressed that Americans should wear masks, social distance, and wash their hands to reduce deaths and slow the spread.

Where it stands: Demand for coronavirus vaccines is outstripping supply, with nearly half of the distributed doses have been given, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

What to watch: The President-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold a memorial service around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday evening to honor American lives lost to the virus.

  • New York City's Empire State Building, Seattle's Space Needle, plus buildings in Las Vegas, Miami, Houston and Chicago and tribal lands throughout the nation will also light up.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

Demand for coronavirus vaccines is outstripping supply

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that nearly half of the U.S. population could be eligible for coronavirus vaccines, America is facing the problem experts thought we’d have all along: demand for the vaccine is outstripping supply.

Why it matters: The Trump administration’s call for states to open up vaccine access to all Americans 65 and older and adults with pre-existing conditions may have helped massage out some bottlenecks in the distribution process, but it’s also led to a different kind of chaos.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
9 hours ago - Health

Racial disparities already emerging in vaccinations

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Black Americans are being vaccinated at far lower rates than white Americans in the states that collect such information, Kaiser Health News reports.

Why it matters: Communities of color are disproportionately vulnerable to the virus, and the vaccination trend so far is likely perpetuating these disparities.

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Empire State Building among hundreds to light up in Biden inauguration tribute

New York City's Empire State Building is lit up red to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic in May. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

New York City's Empire State Building will be among hundreds of landmarks and buildings to light up across the U.S. on the eve of Joe Biden's inauguration to honor the nearly 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

Driving the news: Tuesday's event is one of several planned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee to mark the occasion while avoiding crowds gathering in Washington, D.C., during the pandemic.

