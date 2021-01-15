Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden: "We will manage the hell out of" vaccine distribution

Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden promised to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase vaccine manufacturing, as he outlined a five-point plan to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the first months of his presidency.

Why it matters: With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warning of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, Biden is trying to establish how he’ll approach the pandemic differently than President Trump.

  • "We remain in a dark winter," Biden said. "Things will get worse, before they get better."
  • "The policy changes that we are making will take time to show up in the COVID statistics."

The big picture: Thursday, Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion relief plan to confront the economic and health impacts of the coronavirus, including, roughly $20 billion for a national vaccination program, and another $140 billion for testing and other public health investments.

  • Biden plans to work with states on vaccine distribution, set up vaccination centers, activate pharmacies across the U.S. and use the full strength of the federal government” to ramp up vaccine production.a
  • He pledged to be “transparent” about where the U.S. stands in terms of its supply.
  • Biden also promised to reimburse states for the deployment of the National Guard to help administer vaccinations.
  • He is calling on states to allow Americans ages 65 and up to be immediately illegible, but he vowed to stick with the two-dose regimen.

Details: Biden's ability to improve coronavirus vaccinations across the U.S. will largely depend on stronger partnerships with the states, Axios's Caitlin Owens reported.

  • Biden wants to increase supply of the vaccine and spur manufacturing of the materials needed to make it, while providing actionable data on the vaccines to states.

Between the lines: While Biden has praised the Trump administration for "Operation Warp Speed," his entire campaign amounted to a rebuke of Trump's approach to the pandemic.

  • "The vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure thus far," he said.
  • He will replace Moncef Slaoui, who led the vaccine effort for Trump, with David Kessler, a former head of the Food and Drug Administration, who is was a member of Biden's COVID-19 task force.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
10 hours ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

"Pharmacy deserts" could become vaccine deserts

Millions of Americans who live in "pharmacy deserts" could have extra trouble accessing coronavirus vaccines quickly, according to a new analysis by GoodRx.

Why it matters: Places without nearby pharmacies, or with a large population-to-pharmacy ratio, may need to rely on mass vaccination sites or other measures to avoid falling behind.

Russell Contreras
12 hours ago - Health

Battling Black mistrust of the vaccines

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Civil rights leaders and Black sports icons are publicly taking COVID-19 vaccines to encourage African Americans to follow their example as social media misinformation exploits Black distrust of vaccines.

Why it matters: The coronavirus has disproportionately struck Black, Latino, and Native American communities, and health officials are racing to reassure skeptical populations that the vaccines aren't clandestine experiments, but needed measures to tame the pandemic.  

