U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. topped 300,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: The U.S. is averaging 2,427 deaths a day — 300 more fatalities per day than during the pandemic's initial peak in the spring, per the COVID Tracking Project. It took less than three months for the U.S. to record another 100,000 deaths.

  • U.S. deaths have reached "the equivalent of losing the entire population of cities such as Orlando, Pittsburgh or St. Louis," the Washington Post notes.

Where it stands: The U.S. began its largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history on Monday, with the first Americans receiving Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • UPS and FedEx plan to deliver 2.9 million doses to about 150 locations in all 50 states by Monday, with shipments to another 450 sites between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Operation Warp Speed's Gen. Gustave Perna.

Between the lines: Black and Hispanic Americans are 2.8 times as likely to die from the coronavirus as white people, per CDC data. Native Americans are 2.6 times as likely to die from the virus.

The bottom line: If the U.S. death rate had matched that of other wealthy countries, between about 55,000 and 215,000 Americans would still be alive, an October analysis by Columbia University's National Center for Disaster Preparedness found.

Go deeper ... In photos: First vaccines administered in U.S.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Health

Trump says he will take COVID-19 vaccine, but reverses plan to give WH staff priority

President Trump during the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on Dec. 8. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday night that he's stopped an administration directive to give White House staff the COVID-19 vaccine as a priority, but he will get inoculated against the virus "at the appropriate time."

Why it matters: NIAID director Anthony Fauci says 75%–80% of Americans need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to achieve herd immunity. Vaccine adoption is a matter of trust, and trust in most institutions has hit generational lows.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Health

Critical care nurse first to receive COVID vaccine in New York

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in New York on Monday.

Why it matters: It's a huge milestone in the fight against the coronavirus as the country begins the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. New York was the original epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus vaccine distribution plan raises ethical questions

UPS employees move a shipping container containing the first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Clevenger/Getty Images

The first vaccination sites are expected to receive coronavirus vaccines today, the next step of an extraordinary endeavor that's brought us to the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Yes, but: The virus continues to devastate communities across the country at record levels, causing some experts to question the ethics of how the government is distributing the first vaccines.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

