The first doses of Pfizer's long-awaited coronavirus vaccine were distributed in the U.S. on Monday.

The state of play: Vaccines will first go to frontline health care workers followed by older and vulnerable populations. The distribution of Pfizer vaccine marks the beginning of a possible end of the coronavirus pandemic, and may soon be followed by a rollout of vaccines from Moderna and AstraZeneca.

In photos...

The Pfizer vaccine. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Lindsay, a nurse, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14 in Queens, New York City. Photo: Mark Lennihan - Pool/Getty Images

Beth Sum, RN, receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images