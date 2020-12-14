Get the latest market trends in your inbox

In photos: First coronavirus vaccines administered in the U.S.

The first doses of Pfizer's long-awaited coronavirus vaccine were distributed in the U.S. on Monday.

The state of play: Vaccines will first go to frontline health care workers followed by older and vulnerable populations. The distribution of Pfizer vaccine marks the beginning of a possible end of the coronavirus pandemic, and may soon be followed by a rollout of vaccines from Moderna and AstraZeneca.

In photos...

The Pfizer vaccine. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14 in Queens, New York City. Photo: Mark Lennihan - Pool/Getty Images
Beth Sum, RN, receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Gov. Andy Beshear watches as Dr. Jason Smith receives a COVID-19 vaccination on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Health

Critical care nurse first to receive COVID vaccine in New York

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in New York on Monday.

Why it matters: It's a huge milestone in the fight against the coronavirus as the country begins the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. New York was the original epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - Health

Trump says he will take COVID-19 vaccine, but reverses plan to give WH staff priority

President Trump during the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on Dec. 8. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday night that he's stopped an administration directive to give White House staff the COVID-19 vaccine as a priority, but he will get inoculated against the virus "at the appropriate time."

Why it matters: NIAID director Anthony Fauci says 75%–80% of Americans need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to achieve herd immunity. Vaccine adoption is a matter of trust, and trust in most institutions has hit generational lows.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
9 hours ago - Health

Determining which essential workers to vaccinate first

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's generally agreed that essential workers should be toward the front of the coronavirus vaccine line due to their high risk of infection, but states will soon have to decide how to order different occupations.

Why it matters: Millions of Americans are considered essential workers, but not all of them can be at the front of the vaccine line when there will be such a limited initial supply.

