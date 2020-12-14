Get the latest market trends in your inbox
The first doses of Pfizer's long-awaited coronavirus vaccine were distributed in the U.S. on Monday.
The state of play: Vaccines will first go to frontline health care workers followed by older and vulnerable populations. The distribution of Pfizer vaccine marks the beginning of a possible end of the coronavirus pandemic, and may soon be followed by a rollout of vaccines from Moderna and AstraZeneca.
In photos...