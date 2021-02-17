Winter storm causes "widespread delays" of COVID vaccine shipments

The winter storm sweeping across Texas and much of the U.S. has posed new obstacles to coronavirus vaccination efforts.

Driving the news: Hazardous weather has slowed deliveries from two central distribution hubs for the Southeast. The U.S. government is projecting "widespread delays" in vaccine shipments in the next few days, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spokesperson told the Washington Post.

The CDC did not specify how many of the 11 million doses scheduled for delivery this week will be impacted.

The state of play: Several regions have canceled vaccination efforts, including Alabama, Indiana, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Tennessee and the Chicago area.

The Texas Department of State Health Services tweeted that it expects this week's shipments to arrive Wednesday at the earliest, depending on local conditions.

Missouri shuttered all large-scale vaccination sites through Friday.

Some counties in Minnesota have had to cancel vaccinations, a Fox News affiliate reports.

The grocery chain Publix stopped taking vaccine appointments in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia due to shipping delays.

The big picture: The storm has led to a number of deaths as well as a widespread power outage across Texas.

The bottom line: "No one wants to put vaccine at risk by attempting to deliver it in dangerous conditions," the Texas DSHS said in its Twitter post.