Winter storm causes "widespread delays" of COVID vaccine shipments

Chicago residents dig out their car after a snowstorm coupled with lake-effect snow dumped more than 17 inches of snow in some areas of the city. Photo: Scott Olson via Getty Images

The winter storm sweeping across Texas and much of the U.S. has posed new obstacles to coronavirus vaccination efforts.

Driving the news: Hazardous weather has slowed deliveries from two central distribution hubs for the Southeast. The U.S. government is projecting "widespread delays" in vaccine shipments in the next few days, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spokesperson told the Washington Post.

  • The CDC did not specify how many of the 11 million doses scheduled for delivery this week will be impacted.

The state of play: Several regions have canceled vaccination efforts, including Alabama, Indiana, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Tennessee and the Chicago area.

The big picture: The storm has led to a number of deaths as well as a widespread power outage across Texas.

The bottom line: "No one wants to put vaccine at risk by attempting to deliver it in dangerous conditions," the Texas DSHS said in its Twitter post.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
6 hours ago - Health

FEMA launches first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites

A COVID-19 vaccination site in Los Angeles last week. Photo: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Tuesday launched its first mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The sites are going up as the Biden administration is working to speed up vaccine distributions. However, inclement weather throughout the U.S. is delaying vaccine deliveries and power outages forced officials in Texas to give out shots before they went bad.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

CEOs search for a bigger role in getting America vaccinated

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

CEOs — more trusted than government — want a larger role in what may be the biggest countrywide undertaking of our lifetimes: the mass rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The big picture: A slew of big businesses are offering up the resources they have, including technical expertise and physical space. But there's no coordinated effort at the federal level to tap the full potential of the private sector’s muscle.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
5 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Timeline for widespread COVID-19 vaccine availability slightly delayed

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Most Americans will be able to get their coronavirus vaccines between the middle of May and early June, President Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.

Why it matters: That timeframe is slightly delayed from Fauci's previous projection of late March to early April, and it comes after Johnson & Johnson failed to meet its promised supply timetable due to lags in production.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow