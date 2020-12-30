Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine approved for use by U.K. regulator

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was approved for use in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The second coronavirus vaccine approved by British regulators after Pfizer-BioNTech's paves the way for a huge immunization drive as COVID-19 cases spike across the U.K.

Details: AstraZeneca said in a statement the first inoculations from this vaccine were due to begin in the new year "and we aim to supply millions of doses" by the end of March.

Of note: Oxford and AstraZeneca have pledged to distribute their vaccine at a lower cost of about $3-4 per dose and committed to providing over 1 billion doses to the developing world.

