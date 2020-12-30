Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine approved for use by U.K. regulator

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine at Wockhardt's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in November in Wrexham, Wales. Photo: Paul Ellis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was approved for use in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The second coronavirus vaccine approved by British regulators after Pfizer-BioNTech's paves the way for a huge immunization drive as COVID-19 cases spike across the U.K.

Details: AstraZeneca said in a statement the first inoculations from this vaccine were due to begin in the new year "and we aim to supply millions of doses" by the end of March.

Of note: Oxford and AstraZeneca have pledged to distribute their vaccine at a lower cost of about $3-4 per dose and committed to providing over 1 billion doses to the developing world.

Go deeper: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris receives first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in D.C. Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: Although the FDA has found the vaccine to be safe and effective, the 56-year-old Harris wanted to get the shot live on television as a way of bolstering public confidence in the vaccine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
18 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that Operation Warp Speed will not reach its goal of having 20 million Americans receive the coronavirus vaccine by the end of December.

By the numbers: Only 2.1 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, with nearly 11.5 million doses distributed as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
16 hours ago - World

Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine

Photo: Ronaldo Schmeidt/AFP via Getty Images

Argentina and Belarus on Tuesday became the first countries outside of Russia to begin coronavirus vaccinations using the Sputnik V vaccine, AP reports.

Why it matters: Although both countries authorized the vaccine last week, Russia has yet to complete advanced studies to ensure that Sputnik V is safe, effective and adheres to scientific protocols.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow