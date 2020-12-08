United Kingdom medical teams began administering Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday, with people aged 80 and older the first to be inoculated.

The big picture: The U.K. last week became the first Western nation to give emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine. Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first U.K. person to get vaccinated after receiving a dose in a hospital in Coventry, central England. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, "We will look back on today, V-day, as a key moment in our fightback against this terrible disease."

