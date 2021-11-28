First cases of Omicron variant identified in Australia

Health officials in Australia announced on Sunday that they've detected two cases of the Omicron variant in travelers from southern Africa, the first such cases identified on the continent.

Driving the news: Both people who tested positive were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, the country's health agency said in a release. The new strain has also been detected in several European countries, the U.K., Israel and Hong Kong.

The Netherlands also reported that they had identified cases of the variant among 13 passengers who arrived from southern Africa, per the National Institute for Health.

The big picture: Many countries have begun restricting or banning travel from countries in southern Africa in an effort to curb the spread of the variant.