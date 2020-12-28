Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. hits grim new milestones as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out

A team of health care workers in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 16. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the U.S. surpassed 19 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins. The U.S. coronavirus death toll stands at over 333,000.

The big picture: The New York Times notes this means "at least 1 in 17" Americans have tested positive for the virus during the pandemic. The Census Bureau estimated the U.S. population to be about 330,750,000 for the last week of December, per CNN. That means the virus has killed roughly one in every 1,000 in the U.S.

The bottom line: NIAID director Anthony Fauci has said the U.S. would need to vaccinate 70-90% of the population to achieve herd immunity and enable economies to safely remain open.

  • Fauci told CNN Sunday the vaccine rollout will gain more momentum into the spring and it's due to reach the general American population by mid-late April.
  • But he said "the worst is yet to come," with a "surge upon a surge" expected after the holiday season.

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - World

WHO chief warns coronavirus crisis "will not be the last pandemic"

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video marking the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness Sunday "history tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life."

What he's saying: Tedros said responses to such outbreaks had been "dangerously short-sighted," throwing money at the problem without preparing for the next one.

Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - World

EU launches coronavirus vaccine drive to inoculate 450M people

Krystyna Matusik, a nurse from the Krakow University Hospital Intensive Care Unit, is given the first jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Krakow, Poland, on Sunday. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

The European Union began on Sunday a coordinated rollout of coronavirus vaccinations across its 27 member states in a drive to inoculate some 450 million people.

Why it matters: Several European countries have tightened restrictions as cases, deaths and hospitalizations surge. EU countries have recorded at least 16 million COVID-19 cases and 336,000 deaths since the pandemic began, per AP.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief billThe record-breaking stimulus.
  2. Health: New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries — WHO chief warns coronavirus crisis "will not be the last pandemic".
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant.
