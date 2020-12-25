Get the latest market trends in your inbox

NYT: Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19

Mike Allen, author of AM

President Trump passes Dr. Anthony Fauci after a coronavirus task force briefing on March 26. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Dr. Anthony Fauci has long cited 60% to 70% as the level of COVID infection/vaccination the country would need to achieve herd immunity — for the disease to fade and life to return to normal, writes the New York Times' Donald G. McNeil Jr.

But, but, but: "About a month ago, he began saying '70, 75 percent' in television interviews. And last week, in an interview with CNBC News, he said '75, 80, 85 percent' and '75 to 80-plus percent,'" McNeil writes.

What's new: "In a telephone interview," McNeil continues, "Fauci acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goalposts."

  • "He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks."

Fauci's confession:

"When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent ... Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, "I can nudge this up a bit," so I went to 80, 85. We need to have some humility here .... We really don’t know what the real number is. I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I'm not going to say 90 percent."

Go deeper: Keep reading McNeil's "How Much Herd Immunity Is Enough?" (subscription.)

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination
  2. Vaccine: Pope Francis in Christmas message calls for COVID-19 vaccines for everyone — Mexico becomes first Latin American country to vaccinate against COVIDOver 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously
  5. World: U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K. — New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months
Fadel Allassan
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Police say Christmas Day explosion in Nashville believed to be intentional

Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

Authorities in Nashville said they believe an explosion in the city's downtown on Friday morning was an "intentional act" that originated from a vehicle, the Tennesseean reports.

What's happening: Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant said at least three people have been hospitalized with injuries because of the blast, per CNN. Metro Nashville Police are investigating the explosion, along with the FBI and the ATF.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Health

U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K.

Miami International Airport on Dec. 24, 2020. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Starting Monday the U.S. will require all air travelers from the United Kingdom to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of their departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced.

The big picture: More than 50 countries have restricted air travel to the U.K., as concerns have continued to grow after the nation and the World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 within the country.

