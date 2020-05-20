33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senator: Recess is "unfathomable" before passing next COVID-19 bill

Sen. Cory Gardner. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner (Colo.) tweeted on Wednesday that it is "unfathomable" for the Senate to take its planned one-week recess before passing additional coronavirus relief legislation.

The state of play: The Democrat-led House passed a $3 trillion coronavirus bill last week, but the proposal is considered dead on arrival in the Senate. President Trump has said he's "in no rush" to pass another new stimulus package.

Gardner, who's facing a tough re-election bid this fall, said that before leaving, Congress should:

  • "Address ongoing public health crisis with nursing homes & assisted living centers."
  • "Modify PPP rescue program to reflect ongoing challenges by employees & employers."
  • "Pass a stimulus bill to address growing unemployment & help states reopen."

What he's saying: The Colorado senator wrote, "Our country is facing the worst stretch of American job losses on record – we must provide new incentives to get our country back to work."

