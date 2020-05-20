GOP senator: Recess is "unfathomable" before passing next COVID-19 bill
Sen. Cory Gardner. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Republican Sen. Cory Gardner (Colo.) tweeted on Wednesday that it is "unfathomable" for the Senate to take its planned one-week recess before passing additional coronavirus relief legislation.
The state of play: The Democrat-led House passed a $3 trillion coronavirus bill last week, but the proposal is considered dead on arrival in the Senate. President Trump has said he's "in no rush" to pass another new stimulus package.
- But state and local lawmakers warn they're facing massive budget shortfalls and many are hoping for federal assistance.
Gardner, who's facing a tough re-election bid this fall, said that before leaving, Congress should:
- "Address ongoing public health crisis with nursing homes & assisted living centers."
- "Modify PPP rescue program to reflect ongoing challenges by employees & employers."
- "Pass a stimulus bill to address growing unemployment & help states reopen."
What he's saying: The Colorado senator wrote, "Our country is facing the worst stretch of American job losses on record – we must provide new incentives to get our country back to work."