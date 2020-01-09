Data: Quorum; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has missed more votes than any other member of Congress running for president, according to data from Quorum.

The big picture: The New Jersey lawmaker's campaign has failed to gain traction, and he did not qualify for the December or January debates due to low polling. Booker has previously warned that insufficient fundraising could cause him to drop out of the race.