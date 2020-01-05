Poll: Sanders surges in early states as Warren falters

Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in fifth with 7%. The Midwestern moderate has outlasted a number of her competitors and landed a spot on the January debate stage, but she has still failed to crack the top tier in early-state or national polling.

All other candidates failed to break 3% in the Iowa poll.

Sanders also landed first place in CBS/YouGov's New Hampshire poll, with 27% of voters selecting him as their first choice.

Biden came in second at 25%, followed by Warren at 18%, Buttigieg at 13% and Klobuchar at 7%.

Warren had led the pack in CBS/YouGov's two most recent New Hampshire polls, coming in at 31% in November and 32% in October.

Between the lines: Sanders has been one of the most consistent candidates in the 2020 race, remaining a top-tier contender along with Joe Biden while their competitors have fluctuated.

His supporters also show incomparable loyalty: Sanders leads the pack in voters who say they've made up their minds, with 43% and 47% in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively.

A win in both Iowa and New Hampshire would provide a significant boost in momentum for Sanders going forward.

What to watch: The Iowa caucuses are just under a month away on Feb. 3. The New Hampshire primary is on Feb. 11.

Methodology: CBS News/YouGov polled 2,000 registered voters in Iowa, including 953 self-identifying Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents with a margin of error of 3.8%. In New Hampshire, they polled 1,100 voters, including 519 self-identifying Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents with a 5.3% margin of error.

