Cory Booker's campaign released a memo Saturday asking for his supporters to raise $1.7 million by Sept. 30, suggesting that Booker "might not be in this race for much longer" if there's no fundraising surge.

The big picture: Booker has qualified for the 4th round of Democratic debates in October and has said he will attend CNN's Oct. 8 town hall on LGBTQ issues, as well as MSNBC's Oct. 2 town hall on gun safety.