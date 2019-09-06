CNN to host 2020 town hall on LGBTQ issues

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation said Thursday it will host an issue-focused 2020 Democratic town hall on CNN Oct. 10, concentrated on LGBTQ matters. It will take place 5 days before the 4th round of primary debates.

Catch up quick: Candidates will be invited to attend if they meet DNC qualifications for October's primary debates. (Those qualifications are the same as the September debates). So far, 6 candidates say they will attend — including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Public tickets will not be issued for the event.