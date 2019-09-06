Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

CNN to host 2020 town hall on LGBTQ issues

In this image, Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg speak behind two different podiums on stage with the CNN logo behind them.
Amy Klobuchar listens while Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Democratic presidential debate July 30. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation said Thursday it will host an issue-focused 2020 Democratic town hall on CNN Oct. 10, concentrated on LGBTQ matters. It will take place 5 days before the 4th round of primary debates.

Catch up quick: Candidates will be invited to attend if they meet DNC qualifications for October's primary debates. (Those qualifications are the same as the September debates). So far, 6 candidates say they will attend — including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Public tickets will not be issued for the event.

The big picture: Cory Booker, Castro, Warren and Biden are among higher-polling candidates who have already referenced specific LGBTQ issues — like transgender rights — on the debate stage in often unprompted speeches.

