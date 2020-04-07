26 mins ago - Health

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion in Square equity for coronavirus relief

Orion Rummler

Jack Dorsey at La Maison Du Caviar in June 2019 in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Chrome Hearts

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted Tuesday that he is reallocating $1 billion of his equity from Square, a payment processor for smaller merchants, to fund relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Dorsey's "Start Small" fund donated $100,000 on April 2 to a GoFundMe working with Feeding America and World Central Kitchen to address food insecurity caused by COVID-19.

What he's saying: "After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl's health and education, and UBI," or universal basic income, Dorsey tweeted Tuesday.

Background: Twitter said it would allow advertising containing references to the coronavirus under certain use cases on Friday. The social network has cracked down on misinformation related to the virus with harsher rules than those that apply to other kinds of false posts.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Wuhan ends lockdown as other governments tighten restrictions

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

China has lifted its lockdown of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak was first reported, as other governments around the world tighten restrictions to stop the spread.

The big picture: The virus is confirmed to have killed almost 80,000 people and infected 1.3 million globally as of Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 136,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 16,000) as half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

Rashaan Ayesh

Q&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk, and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer five questions on smokers' vulnerability, food safety, visiting older parents, hair cut needs, and rural vs. urban impact.

Bob Herman

Hospitals are asking for a federal bailout ASAP due to coronavirus

A rural hospital in Washington state earlier this month. Photo: Nick Otto/Washington Post via Getty Images

Hospital executives are urging the federal government to approve a cash influx as soon as possible, because many fear the coronavirus outbreak will force them to miss payroll and potentially shutter their doors.

What they're saying: "If we don't get some assistance in the next two weeks, we will have to begin to have a conversation ... that we will no longer to be able to be in business, and that we will have to close the hospital," J. Scott Graham, CEO of Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital in Washington state, told reporters Saturday.

