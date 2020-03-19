59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jack Dorsey gets a bank

Courtenay Brown

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Jack Dorsey's Square, the upstart payment processor for smaller merchants, got the OK to open a bank, after nearly three years of trying.

Why it matters: Square applied to set up an industrial loan company — a "lite" bank that isn't subject to Federal Reserve supervision — which hasn't been approved in more than a decade. It may open the floodgates for companies that want all the perks of being a bank without the same amount of oversight.

Driving the news: Square Financial Services, as the fintech's bank is to be called, will be based in Utah, and — when it opens in 2021 — will collect deposits and lend money to merchants that use Square devices.

  • The approval comes at a crucial time for Square, as many of its customers are the kind of small businesses that have been forced to shutter because of the coronavirus.

The conditions placed on Square — by the FDIC and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions — are way tougher than those of typical banks. But they are still answering to fewer regulators.

  • Its initial capital level will be $56 million, "significantly higher" levels of capital than other banks, per the FDIC.
  • The FDIC will also have the right to examine Square Financial Services' parent company.

Of note: The FDIC signed off on educational company Nelnet's request to launch a bank.

What they're saying: "Nonbanks have always wanted deposit insurance," Thomas Vartanian, a longtime banking lawyer who heads a financial regulatory institute at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, tells Axios.

  • "If you can take deposits at a very low cost, that's an enormously cheap way to fund yourself," he says, as opposed to regular companies that go into the markets and borrow money at more expensive rates.

The bottom line: Applications like Square's caused an uproar in the banking industry more than a decade ago. Remember when Walmart tried to be a bank? Traditional banking institutions howled about the potential consolidation of power in a single company.

  • But Square's approval marks the beginning of a friendlier approach, reopening the doors for other tech companies to open their own banks.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Bank group calls for return of financial crisis measures

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Top officers at America's largest bank lobbying organization are calling on the Fed not only to cut U.S. interest rates, but also to institute a series of reforms that were last put in place during the 2008 financial crisis.

What's happening: The president and CEO, the chief economist and the head of research of the Bank Policy Institute, which represents the nation's leading banks, posted a blog Sunday laying out a set of policy prescriptions they encourage the Fed to use to fight possible economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeperArrowMar 2, 2020 - Economy & Business
Felix Salmon

Mike Bloomberg's war on Wall Street

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg makes billions of dollars from Wall Street every year. But his plan to rein in the financial sector is very aggressive. If he were to become president, it would be fought vociferously by the biggest clients of Bloomberg LP, the financial-information company that's the source of the candidate's wealth.

Why it matters: Bloomberg's detailed financial reform policy, released Tuesday, could cost Wall Street trillions of dollars while significantly increasing regulatory scrutiny of financial activities. It's a vision that would not be at all surprising coming from Elizabeth Warren, but that was less expected from an avatar of red-blooded capitalism.

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Courtenay BrownFelix Salmon

Fed cuts interest rates to near zero in emergency coronavirus intervention

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve on Sunday cut its benchmark interest rate to almost zero and launched a $700 billion quantitative easing program in response to the expected economic downturn and stock market slump caused by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: This is the most drastic measure the Fed could take to try to shield the economy amid a global pandemic. The central bank hasn’t made moves this dramatic since the financial crisis.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 15, 2020 - Economy & Business