Trump administration asks Congress for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus

The Trump administration sent a request to Congress Monday for a funding commitment of at least $2.5 billion to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman confirmed to Axios.·

Details: The request for a lump sum account for the Department of Health and Human Services includes $1.25 billion in new funds to fight COVID-19 and $535 would come from untouched funds for the Ebola virus.

Why it matters: The request comes as Wall Street had its worst day in two years after a spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy. COVID-19 had by Monday night killed at least 2,699 people and infected more than 80,000 others, mostly in mainland China. But more countries are reporting infections.

There are 35 confirmed cases — 18 from Diamond Princess, 3 evacuated from Wuhan, 12 travel-related, and 2 are person-to-person infections, the CDC said Friday.

What they're saying: Office of Management and Budget spokeswoman Rachel Semmel said in a statement to Axios the Trump Administration was transmitting to Congress a $2.5 billion supplemental funding plan "to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much needed equipment and supplies."

"We are also freeing up existing resources and allowing for greater flexibilities for response activities," Semmel said.

Zoom in: The funding would cover more than 1 billion for vaccines, therapeutics, vaccine development ands stockpiling of personal protective equipment, such as masks.

The resources are intended to be use this year, but the language would allow for spending to continue through 2021 if necessary, to allow for additional flexibility.

