Trump administration asks Congress for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus
President Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar at the White House in September. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Trump administration sent a request to Congress Monday for a funding commitment of at least $2.5 billion to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman confirmed to Axios.·
Details: The request for a lump sum account for the Department of Health and Human Services includes $1.25 billion in new funds to fight COVID-19 and $535 would come from untouched funds for the Ebola virus.
Why it matters: The request comes as Wall Street had its worst day in two years after a spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy. COVID-19 had by Monday night killed at least 2,699 people and infected more than 80,000 others, mostly in mainland China. But more countries are reporting infections.
- There are 35 confirmed cases — 18 from Diamond Princess, 3 evacuated from Wuhan, 12 travel-related, and 2 are person-to-person infections, the CDC said Friday.
What they're saying: Office of Management and Budget spokeswoman Rachel Semmel said in a statement to Axios the Trump Administration was transmitting to Congress a $2.5 billion supplemental funding plan "to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much needed equipment and supplies."
- "We are also freeing up existing resources and allowing for greater flexibilities for response activities," Semmel said.
Zoom in: The funding would cover more than 1 billion for vaccines, therapeutics, vaccine development ands stockpiling of personal protective equipment, such as masks.
- The resources are intended to be use this year, but the language would allow for spending to continue through 2021 if necessary, to allow for additional flexibility.
