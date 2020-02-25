7 mins ago - Health

Trump administration asks Congress for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

President Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar at the White House in September. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration sent a request to Congress Monday for a funding commitment of at least $2.5 billion to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman confirmed to Axios.·

Details: The request for a lump sum account for the Department of Health and Human Services includes $1.25 billion in new funds to fight COVID-19 and $535 would come from untouched funds for the Ebola virus.

Why it matters: The request comes as Wall Street had its worst day in two years after a spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy. COVID-19 had by Monday night killed at least 2,699 people and infected more than 80,000 others, mostly in mainland China. But more countries are reporting infections.

  • There are 35 confirmed cases — 18 from Diamond Princess, 3 evacuated from Wuhan, 12 travel-related, and 2 are person-to-person infections, the CDC said Friday.

What they're saying: Office of Management and Budget spokeswoman Rachel Semmel said in a statement to Axios the Trump Administration was transmitting to Congress a $2.5 billion supplemental funding plan "to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much needed equipment and supplies."

  • "We are also freeing up existing resources and allowing for greater flexibilities for response activities," Semmel said.

Zoom in: The funding would cover more than 1 billion for vaccines, therapeutics, vaccine development ands stockpiling of personal protective equipment, such as masks.

  • The resources are intended to be use this year, but the language would allow for spending to continue through 2021 if necessary, to allow for additional flexibility.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios

WHO won't call coronavirus a pandemic as cases spread

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

The World Health Organization will not yet call the coronavirus a pandemic, claiming that needs across affected countries are too varied and the classification would increase fear, per a briefing Monday.

The big picture: As South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures in efforts to thwart the spread of the virus, WHO expressed concern about infections with no clear link to China. COVID-19 has killed at least 2,620 people and infected almost 80,000 others, with all but 27 deaths occurring in mainland China.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

NIH has no big drug manufacturer on board to make its coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci speaks at a Feb. 7 press conference on coronavirus developments. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A leading U.S. health official said Tuesday it's "very frustrating" that no major drug firm has yet offered to make a vaccine against the novel coronavirus that the National Institutes of Health is helping develop, STAT News reports.

Why it matters: When outbreaks of new worrisome pathogens start, governments may immediately start working on diagnostics, vaccines and treatments, but they also need a buy-in from drug companies that sometimes get burned if the outbreak suddenly peters out or the drug isn't successful.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Health
Eileen Drage O'Reilly

Coronavirus may be "at the brink" of a global pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus outbreak may be "at the brink" of a global pandemic, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells Axios.

What's new: Signs people are infecting each other in a more sustainable fashion in China, an uptick in confirmed cases in Japan and Singapore, and research showing people without symptoms may be able to infect each other are fueling concerns that COVID-19 will develop into a pandemic.

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Health