Stocks fall more than 3% as coronavirus cases spike

Courtenay Brown

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Wall Street had its worst day in two years on Monday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy. The S&P 500 fell 3.3%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 1,030 points (3.5%).

The big picture: This is the U.S. stock market's biggest reaction thus far to the coronavirus, largely shrugging it off as a threat to the global economy (though the bond market has not). While the S&P is down from record highs — which it notched last week — the index is still above lows touched earlier this year.

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ursula Perano

Coronavirus sparks stock market tumble

People wearing masks on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong, Jan. 25. Photo: Dale de la Rey/AFP via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 450 points Monday, as worries about the coronavirus rattled U.S. markets.

Why it matters: The coronavirus could drastically affect markets if consumers refrain from travel. Companies that rely on tourism including airlines and resorts were hit especially hard Monday. The sell-off marked the Dow's first five-day losing streak since August, AP reports. It was also the S&P 500's worst day since October.

Axios

WHO won't call coronavirus a pandemic as cases spread

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

The World Health Organization will not yet call the coronavirus a pandemic, claiming that needs across affected countries are too varied and the classification would increase fear, per a briefing Monday.

The big picture: As South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures in efforts to thwart the spread of the virus, WHO expressed concern about infections with no clear link to China. COVID-19 has killed at least 2,620 people and infected almost 80,000 others, with all but 27 deaths occurring in mainland China.

Dion Rabouin

Treasury yields are sinking toward record lows

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Those who have bet on fear overtaking the market by piling into U.S. Treasury bonds have been rewarded handsomely so far in 2020, as prices on safe-haven government debt have risen and yields have fallen significantly.

Why it matters: The bond market is sending a clear signal that investors are nervous — tensions continue to ratchet higher in the Middle East, new wrinkles are revealed in President Trump's impeachment trial, and the coronavirus outbreak is claiming more lives.

