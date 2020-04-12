"Saturday Night Live" returned with a new remotely produced, pre-recorded episode after NBC suspended production last month of the comedy in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Tom Hanks was the surprise host of the new format, "Saturday Night Live At Home." "But why me as host?" he said. "Well, for one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America’s dad than ever before... since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable."

