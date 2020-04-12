15 mins ago - Health

Tom Hanks hosts "Saturday Night Live At Home" special

Rebecca Falconer

A screenshot of Tom Hanks hosting "Saturday Night Live At Home." Photo: NBC/Twitter

"Saturday Night Live" returned with a new remotely produced, pre-recorded episode after NBC suspended production last month of the comedy in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Tom Hanks was the surprise host of the new format, "Saturday Night Live At Home." "But why me as host?" he said. "Well, for one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America’s dad than ever before... since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable."

World coronavirus updates: U.S. passes Italy on reported deaths

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported the highest coronavirus death toll in the world as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. 18,860 Americans have died.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Case numbers surge past half a million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases exceeded 529,000 in the U.S. early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States death toll surpassed that of Italy's on Saturday. Over 20,600 Americans have died of the virus.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Orion Rummler

Pentagon announces $133 million for N95 masks

Respiratory masks. Photo: Pierre Teyssot/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Pentagon plans to award $133 million to companies to ramp up domestic production of more than 39 million N95 face masks, the Department of Defense announced Saturday.

Why it matters: The federal government began the process of deploying 90% of its stockpiled medical equipment this week to fight the coronavirus pandemic — which isn't enough to meet current state demands.

