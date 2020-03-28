Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to U.S. after being treated for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, have returned to the U.S. after confirming they both had the novel coronavirus while in Australia on March 11.

What they're saying: "We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Hanks said in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"...Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx," per the statement.

