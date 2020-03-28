2 hours ago - Health

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to U.S. after being treated for coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in February in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, have returned to the U.S. after confirming they both had the novel coronavirus while in Australia on March 11.

What they're saying: "We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Hanks said in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.

  • "...Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx," per the statement.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks said in a statement posted to Twitter Sunday night that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, "feel better" two weeks on from experiencing their first symptoms of the novel coronavirus in Australia.

Why it matters: Per the statement of Hanks, who's in self-isolation with Wilson at a home in the state of Queensland: "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

