Updated 34 mins ago - Health

Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson are proof sheltering in place works

Orion Rummler

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks said in a statement posted to Twitter Sunday night that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, "feel better" two weeks on from experiencing their first symptoms of the novel coronavirus in Australia.

Why it matters: Per the statement of Hanks, who's in self-isolation with Wilson at a home in the state of Queensland: "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

The big picture: Australia has reported more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as of Sunday night, per Johns Hopkins University data.

  • The couple announced their positive Covid-19 diagnosis on March 11 and were released from hospital last Monday, their son Chet Hanks confirmed.
  • They were in Australia because Tom Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic. The diagnosis caused filming to be shut down, per Variety.

What they're saying: "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches," Tom Hanks said in an earlier Instagram post. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

  • Hanks also thanked "everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us." And he showed his gratitude in a Twitter post that sparked an intense debate about how much of the beloved Aussie spread Vegemite you should put on toast.

Go deeper: Coronavirus forces Hollywood into uncharted territory

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the couple's release from hospital and Hanks' latest comments.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Canada and Australia pull out of Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus

A Tokyo 2020 Olympics banner in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Australian officials said they wouldn't send athletes to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus — minutes after Canada made a similar announcement.

Why it matters: Canada and Australia are the first teams to announce they won't go to the Games because of COVID-19 risks. Both countries have called for the Olympics to be held in the northern summer of 2021.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Sports
Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler

New York has more coronavirus cases than South Korea

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New York now has more cases of the novel coronavirus than South Korea — which has the eighth-highest infection numbers in the world, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Governments of all levels around the world are trying to curb the impact of COVID-19, which has infected more than 335,000 people and killed more than 14,600 others globally. The U.S. had reported more than 33,000 cases by Sunday night. Only China had Italy have more cases.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 335,997 — Total deaths: 14,641 — Total recoveries: 97,881.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 33,276 — U.S. coronavirus case numbers now third-highest in the world. Total deaths: 417 — Total recoveries: 178.
  3. Federal government latest: President Trump activates the National Guard in Washington, California and New York; procedural vote fails on the Senate's "phase 3" stimulus bill; Sen. Rand Paul becomes first senator to test positive.
  4. Business latest: Emirates to suspend most passenger flights.
  5. States latest: Ohio and Louisiana become latest states to order citizens to stay home — New York has 50% of U.S. cases
  6. World updates: Syria reports first case — Germany will ban gatherings of more than two people; Merkel enters quarantine
  7. Olympics update: The International Olympic Committee said it will decide in a month whether to delay or scale down the Summer Games in Tokyo.
  8. What should I do? Answers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancing.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.
Keep ReadingArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy