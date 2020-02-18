1 hour ago - Sports

Tokyo Marathon bars nearly 40,000 participants amid coronavirus outbreak

Kendall Baker

Runners at the Tokyo 2020 Test Event on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The Tokyo Marathon is barring nearly 40,000 participants from its annual race because of new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed within Japan. The race will be restricted to elite runners only (~200 people).

Why it matters: As China pushes to contain the spread of coronavirus — placing around 780 million people under travel restrictions, per CNN — the repercussions continue to be felt globally.

Go deeper: Coronavirus outbreak creates hockey stick shortage

Go deeper

Axios

Hundreds of passengers tested for coronavirus aboard Westerdam ship

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's NHC; Note: China refers to mainland China and the Diamond Princess is the cruise ship offshore Yokohama, Japan. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

92 U.S. citizens are among hundreds of people who remain aboard the Westerdam, docked at Cambodia, undergoing tests for the novel coronavirus after an American passenger was infected, U.S. health officials confirm.

The big picture: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,868 people and infected more than 73,000 others, mostly in mainland China. 328 American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been put into quarantine at U.S. military bases after arriving from Japan, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, officials say.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Coronavirus global death toll surpasses SARS

A medical staff member walks past Wuhan Central Hospital in China on Friday. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, has now killed more people than the 2003 SARS outbreak, the latest health figures show.

What's happening: Health authorities in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 new deaths from the virus on Saturday — taking the toll in the region to 780. China's National Health Commission confirmed later Saturday that a total of 811 people have died of coronavirus in the country.

Go deeperArrowFeb 9, 2020 - Health
Axios

Podcast: The next pandemic

China has confirmed nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases, a contagious respiratory illness that has caused at least 81 deaths, and there are five confirmed cases in the U.S. — as thousands of people travel each day between the two countries. Dan digs in with Ron Klain, who managed the Ebola outbreak response in 2014 under President Obama.

Go deeper ... Wuhan coronavirus outbreak: What you need to know

Keep ReadingArrowJan 27, 2020