Tokyo Marathon bars nearly 40,000 participants amid coronavirus outbreak
Runners at the Tokyo 2020 Test Event on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
The Tokyo Marathon is barring nearly 40,000 participants from its annual race because of new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed within Japan. The race will be restricted to elite runners only (~200 people).
Why it matters: As China pushes to contain the spread of coronavirus — placing around 780 million people under travel restrictions, per CNN — the repercussions continue to be felt globally.
