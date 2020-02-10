2 hours ago - Sports

Coronavirus outbreak creates hockey stick shortage

Kendall Baker

Photo: Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak has halted work and travel in China, and the ripple effects are now impacting the NHL.

The state of play: New Hampshire-based Bauer and Montreal-based CCM supply roughly 75% of NHL players with sticks, which are highly customizable and made in small batches in China. With the country at a standstill, the NHL has been unable to get fresh stock.

  • The only major stick-maker not affected is Warrior, which manufactures its sticks in Mexico and counts 22% of NHL players as clients.

What they're saying: "I've been looking for some [new sticks], and I think they're kinda slowed up a bit," Bruins forward Charlie Coyle told the Boston Globe. "So I am trying to make do ... trying not to break too many right now."

