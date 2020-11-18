Supermarkets, retailers struggle to fill increasing demand as virus surges

Americans are again stockpiling cleaning supplies and toilet paper as the U.S. experiences another surge of coronavirus, according to AP.

Why it matters: More than half of the counties across the country — 58% of them — have seen the peak of their coronavirus infections this month, and 76% of counties have peaked at some point so far this fall, causing people to stockpile supplies like they did at the start of the pandemic.

The big picture: Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said Tuesday that supply chains can't meet the rising demand, especially in locations in communities experiencing sizable spikes in new cases, CNN reports.

Supermarket chains including Kroger, Publix and H-E-B are now limiting in-store and online purchases of toilet paper and other paper goods along with cleaning supplies to reduce the strain on supply chains, according to NBC News.

What they're saying: Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, told AP he expect stores to be better prepared for the uptick.