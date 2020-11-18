Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Supermarkets, retailers struggle to fill increasing demand as virus surges

People shop for groceries in San Francisco on Nov. 2. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

Americans are again stockpiling cleaning supplies and toilet paper as the U.S. experiences another surge of coronavirus, according to AP.

Why it matters: More than half of the counties across the country — 58% of them — have seen the peak of their coronavirus infections this month, and 76% of counties have peaked at some point so far this fall, causing people to stockpile supplies like they did at the start of the pandemic.

The big picture: Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said Tuesday that supply chains can't meet the rising demand, especially in locations in communities experiencing sizable spikes in new cases, CNN reports.

  • Supermarket chains including Kroger, Publix and H-E-B are now limiting in-store and online purchases of toilet paper and other paper goods along with cleaning supplies to reduce the strain on supply chains, according to NBC News.

What they're saying: Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, told AP he expect stores to be better prepared for the uptick.

  • “A more informed consumer combined with a more informed manufacturer and a more informed retailer should provide all of us with a greater sense of ease and ensure we can meet this growing demand, “ Freeman said.

Andrew Witherspoon
15 hours ago - Health

COVID cases are peaking now in most of the country

Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

While some parts of the country endured high rates of coronavirus infection in the spring and summer, most of the country is experiencing the worst of it right now.

By the numbers: Most American counties — 58% of them — have seen the peak of their coronavirus infections this month, and 76% of counties have peaked at some point in the fall.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he fired top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs

Christopher Krebs. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday night that Christopher Krebs, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had been fired effective immediately.

Why it matters: Krebs, who is responsible for securing voting technology, has drawn bipartisan praise for his handling of the election and debunking of misinformation. Reuters recently reported he expected to be fired after he pushed back against false claims that Democrats "rigged" the election, a claim that Trump has heavily promoted.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chuck Grassley says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chuck Grassley. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Stringer

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted Tuesday.

Why it matters: Grassley is the second oldest member of the Senate at 87 years old, meaning he is at high risk for a severe infection, according to the CDC. The Iowa senator is the third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate.

