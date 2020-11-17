Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

COVID cases are peaking now in most of the country

Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

While some parts of the country endured high rates of coronavirus infection in the spring and summer, most of the country is experiencing the worst of it right now.

By the numbers: Most American counties — 58% of them — have seen the peak of their coronavirus infections this month, and 76% of counties have peaked at same point in the fall.

Regional breakdown: Using a 7-day average of cases to smooth out daily variances in reporting, 97% of Midwestern counties cases peaked this Fall.

  • 22% of the Northeast peaked in the spring, led by the New York City metro area.
  • Western and Southern states had the largest shares of counties peak during the summer.
Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Details: Just 34% of U.S. counties' peak caseloads came during the spring or summer waves.

  • April had the most peaks in the spring with 83 counties, and July led the summer with 300 counties.
Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Note: 16 counties have not reported a COVID-19 case; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Iowa on Monday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Caitlin OwensSam Baker
Nov 16, 2020 - Health

The coronavirus is now a rural threat

Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University, National Center of Health Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

This wave of coronavirus infections is hitting rural areas especially hard. While big cities have more total cases, rural areas are seeing more cases per capita — and they're at greater risk of running out of hospital capacity as cases pile up.

Why it matters: What started as an urban problem in the spring is now everyone's problem.

Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Health

States enact new restrictions amid record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. reached a new record high of 73,014 on Monday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Driving the news: Governors in several states announced new restrictions to combat the wave of rapid COVID-19 spread, with fears that the numbers will continue to accelerate as people gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

