COVID cases are peaking now in most of the country

While some parts of the country endured high rates of coronavirus infection in the spring and summer, most of the country is experiencing the worst of it right now.
By the numbers: Most American counties — 58% of them — have seen the peak of their coronavirus infections this month, and 76% of counties have peaked at same point in the fall.
Regional breakdown: Using a 7-day average of cases to smooth out daily variances in reporting, 97% of Midwestern counties cases peaked this Fall.
- 22% of the Northeast peaked in the spring, led by the New York City metro area.
- Western and Southern states had the largest shares of counties peak during the summer.
Details: Just 34% of U.S. counties' peak caseloads came during the spring or summer waves.
- April had the most peaks in the spring with 83 counties, and July led the summer with 300 counties.