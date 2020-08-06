1 hour ago - Economy & Business

State Department lifts global travel warning

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in June. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The State Department lifted its international travel advisory on Thursday, roughly four months after warning Americans not to fly abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: American travelers are still barred from traveling to numerous countries, including European Union member states, because the U.S. has yet to control the spread of the virus.

Despite those restrictions to American travel abroad, U.S. airline stocks reacted favorably to the lift, Bloomberg reports.

  • The S&P Supercomposite Airlines Industry Index rose as much as 3%, with the biggest gainers including American Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Air and Allegiant.

What they're saying: "With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice ... in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions," the agency said in a statement.

  • "We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic."

America's rush for young poll workers

Note: Colorado is a mail-in ballot state, but they also offer in-person polls.; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Local elections officials are sprinting to recruit younger poll workers ahead of November after elderly staff stayed home en masse to avoid coronavirus during primary elections.

Why it matters: A Pew Research analysis reports that 58% of U.S. poll workers in the 2018 midterms were 61 or older. Poll worker shortages can cause hours-long voting lines and shutter precincts.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 18,897,857 — Total deaths: 710,136— Total recoveries — 11,402,427Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 4,854,690 — Total deaths: 159,433 — Total recoveries: 1,577,851 — Total tests: 58,920,975Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi rips GOP over stimulus negotiations: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn" — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive.
  4. Public health: Fauci says task force will examine aerosolized spread.
  5. Business: The health care sector imploded in Q2More farmers are declaring bankruptcyJuly's jobs report could be an inflection point for the recovery.
  6. Sports: Where college football's biggest conferences stand on playing.
America's middle class pandemic

Each day that goes by without a COVID-19 stimulus agreement is another day of worry for many in America's middle class, which was already shrinking before the pandemic began.

Axios Re:Cap digs into middle class myths and realities with Jim Tankersley, a New York Times economics reporter and author of the new book, "The Riches of This Land."