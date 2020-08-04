7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Virgin Atlantic declares bankruptcy after cutting over 3,000 jobs

Virgin Atlantic Airline planes in Manchester Airport on June 8. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

British airline Virgin Atlantic filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy on Tuesday as a result of the economic disruption set off by the coronavirus pandemic, Business Insider reports.

Why it matters: This is the second airline belonging to billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group to file for bankruptcy protection this year, following Virgin Australia's filing in April.

The bottom line: Delta, which owns 49% of Virgin Atlantic, has made it clear that it will not save the airline from potential bankruptcy restructuring with a cash injection, Insider reports. Virgin Atlantic said it would cut over 3,000 jobs in May.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy

Pedestrians walk past a shuttered Lord & Taylor department store in Garden City, New York, in May. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 protection in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: The 194-year-old luxury department store chain is the oldest in the United States. It's the latest retailer to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic. Less than a year ago, Le Tote purchased Lord & Taylor from Hudson's Bay Co., the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue. Le Tote also filed for Chapter 11 protection, per the New York Times.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that Le Tote also filed for bankruptcy.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 34 mins ago - World

Azar to lead delegation to Taiwan in first high-level U.S. visit in decades

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a June briefing in Washington, DC. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Tuesday night he will lead a delegation to Taiwan "in the coming days."

Why it matters: It's the highest-level visit by a U.S. cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979. Azar is also the first U.S. Cabinet member to visit the island state in six years. The visit is sure to anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, and place further strain on the Chinese government's already-deteriorated relations with the U.S.

Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Marshall wins Republican Senate nomination in Kansas primary

Rep. Roger Marshall. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Rep. Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican Senate primary on Tuesday evening, beating former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and a slew of other candidates, AP reports.

Why it matters: Following GOP Sen. Pat Roberts' retirement announcement, some Republicans worry that if Kobach won the primary it would endanger the party's chances of keeping the seat and maintaining a majority in the Senate.

