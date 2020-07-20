55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airlines' social distancing policies are starting to separate their stock prices

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. airline shares have largely traded in lockstep for most of this year, but diverging attitudes on layoffs, compensation and social distancing could create more stock price separation between the four largest airlines.

Driving the news: During its latest earnings call Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline will be extending its policy of leaving middle seats open through at least Sept. 30, touting a new campaign that Delta is "setting the standard for safer travel.''

  • "The space on board the plane, the blocked middle seats, has gone to the No. 1 reason why customers are choosing Delta,'' Bastian said on the earnings call.
  • Several airlines, including Southwest, JetBlue and Alaska, are limiting the number of passengers per flight, but not all are explicitly blocking off middle seats.

By the numbers: New data from CivicScience show 80% of all U.S. adults surveyed think airlines should not be booking flights to full capacity as American and United recently announced they will do.

  • In May, American's official policy was only that it would "try" not to book 50% of middle seats "when possible." Its stock surged in early June, but has sold off more than its peers since.
  • American and United now have the worst stock performance year to date among the big four, down 58.5% and 61.5%, respectively.
  • Southwest's stock is down 36.8% and Delta's is 50.8% lower.

Watch this space: CivicScience also found more than 60% of Americans don't plan to fly in the next six months.

What's next: American and United are poised to lay off 25,000 and 36,000 employees, respectively, after Sept. 30 when a deadline imposed by their pact with the government for accepting billions in taxpayer dollars expires.

  • Delta has said it may not impose layoffs after 20% of its workforce agreed to early retirement and is asking pilots to take a 15% pay cut.
  • There are no reports that Southwest, which has never laid off or furloughed an employee, has alerted any employees of possible layoffs yet.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The economic activism of the civil rights movement

Screenshot of a tweet from Martin Luther King's daughter Bernice King showing a photo of C.T. Vivian, Joseph E. Lowery, John Lewis and Andrew Young.

With the deaths of Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees John Lewis and Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian on Friday following the death of honoree Joseph E. Lowery in March, the world has lost three vanguard leaders who conceived and led a revolutionary movement that changed the U.S. forever.

Why it matters: As fewer of these men remain to tell the story of how they engineered the civil rights movement, it's important to remember the economic and strategic vision that fueled it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
1 hour ago - Sports

The NFL no longer has the luxury of time

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

When the pandemic arrived and upended the world, the NFL was the only major American sports league with the luxury of time.

The big picture: The clock has now run out and on the eve of training camp, it's still remarkably unclear what the preseason and regular season will look like, particularly in regards to health and safety.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Technology

Zuckerberg: No deal with Trump

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, under fire for allowing President Trump to post inflammatory statements on his platform, tells Axios there's no truth to whispers that the two have a secret understanding.

Why it matters: Zuckerberg, facing a growing ad boycott from brands that say Facebook hasn't done enough to curtail hate speech, has become increasingly public in criticizing Trump. "I’ve heard this speculation, too, so let me be clear: There's no deal of any kind," Zuckerberg told Axios. "Actually, the whole idea of a deal is pretty ridiculous."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow