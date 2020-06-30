1 hour ago - Health

European Union extends ban on U.S. travelers as borders reopen

Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Council said Tuesday it has adopted a recommendation to allow a list of 14 countries to enter the EU's external borders beginning on July 1, but left off travelers from the U.S., Russia, Brazil and other countries that have failed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. While the recommendations will be reviewed every two weeks, the guidelines suggest that U.S. residents won't be allowed to travel to the EU until the spread of the coronavirus is under control domestically.

  • The bloc will now allow travelers from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
  • The EU will also lift travel restrictions for Chinese residents on July 1, on the condition that Beijing reciprocates the action.

Between the lines: The guidelines allow people from countries where the average number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks is similar or below the EU's, and that have reported a declining case trend.

Updated 7 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced plans Monday to send a team to China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, as he warned the pandemic is "far from over" and "is actually speeding up."

By the numbers: More than 505,500 people have died from the virus and over 10.3 million have tested positive worlwide. More than 5.2 million have recovered.

Updated Jun 26, 2020 - World

EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1

French President Macron (L), Trump and German Chancellor Merkel. Photo: Christian Hartmann/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to ban American travelers from entering the bloc when it reopens its borders to the outside world starting July 1, labeling the U.S. along with Russia and Brazil for their failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. Millions of American tourists travel to the EU every summer, but that's unlikely to happen until the U.S. gets the virus under control.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More states announced on Monday that they're pausing the reopening of economies as cases continue to spike across the U.S. and a senior CDC official warns, "We are not even beginning to be over this."

By the numbers: Over 126,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Monday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.59 million Americans have tested positive from over 31 million tests. More than 705,200 have recovered from the virus.

