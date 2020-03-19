State Department warns U.S. citizens against all international travel
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
The State Department Thursday issued a Level 4 travel advisory for all international travel, warning Americans not to fly abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: The action will have Americans outside the U.S. return home immediately or face remaining abroad "for an indefinite period." This is the department’s highest level of travel alert.
