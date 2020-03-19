1 hour ago - Health

State Department warns U.S. citizens against all international travel

Marisa Fernandez

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department Thursday issued a Level 4 travel advisory for all international travel, warning Americans not to fly abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The action will have Americans outside the U.S. return home immediately or face remaining abroad "for an indefinite period." This is the department’s highest level of travel alert.

Orion Rummler

State Department suspends most global visa services

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department on March 17. Photo: Nicholas Kamm via Getty Images

The State Department is suspending "routine visa services in most countries worldwide" for immigrants and nonimmigrants in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the agency said Wednesday.

What's happening: Visa appointments — a crucial step for U.S. immigrants — will be canceled in all countries with a travel advisory level of 2, 3 or 4 as of Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus to deliver largest decline in international travel to U.S. since financial crisis

People wearing masks talk in New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Foreign travel to the U.S. is slated to tumble over the next six months, according to the latest data from the U.S. Travel Association.

What's happening: The USTA's three-month Leading Travel Index (LTI) projects international inbound travel will fall by 6% year-over-year, "as the coronavirus outbreak continues to roil the global economy," the agency said in a release Tuesday.

Orion Rummler

Pence says European travel ban will extend to U.K. and Ireland

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a press briefing about the Coronavirus. Photo: JIM WATSON/ Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that all travel from Ireland and the United Kingdom to the U.S. will be suspended, effective midnight EST on Monday. He said Americans and legal residents abroad in those countries can return home.

Why it matters: The administration initially left the two off its restricted travel list, but that case has been weakened due to an uptick in cases in the UK.

