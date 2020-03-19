State Department suspends most global visa services

The State Department is suspending "routine visa services in most countries worldwide" for immigrants and nonimmigrants in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the agency said Wednesday.

What's happening: Visa appointments — a crucial step for U.S. immigrants — will be canceled in all countries with a travel advisory level of 2, 3, or 4 as of Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

Affected countries include: The United Kingdom, Germany, China, Israel, South Korea, Italy, Japan, France, Ukraine, Russia, India, Denmark, Turkey, and Brazil.

What they're saying: "As resources allow, embassies and consulates will continue to provide urgent and emergency visa services. ... These Embassies will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time," the agency said on its website.

