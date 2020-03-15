53 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus screening: Huge delays for American air travelers in Chicago

Rebecca Falconer

Travelers arrive at the international terminal of the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport tweeted Saturday night customs processing was "taking longer than usual" because of enhanced screening for the novel coronavirus for passengers coming from Europe.

Why it matters: Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker (D) said the lines were "unacceptable" and President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence should act "immediately," after images circulated on social media of the hours-long wait at the airport following the Trump administration's travel ban on Europeans visiting the United States, which went into effect at midnight Friday.

  • American travelers returning from Europe are exempted from the ban, but they must undergo screening upon their return.

What they're saying: "These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction," Pritzker said in a Facebook statement. "To the frustrated people trying to get home, I have spoken with the mayor and our Senators and we are working together to get the federal government to act to solve this.

  • "We will do everything within our power to get relief. The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW."
  • Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

The big picture: Trump announced last Wednesday that European travel to the U.S. would be restricted for 30 days member for member states of the Schengen Area, which includes most but not all of the European Union, as officials scramble to curb the spread of the virus. By early Sunday, there were nearly 3,000 infections in the U.S. and every state but West Virginia reported cases.

  • Citizens of the United Kingdom and Ireland were initially exempted, but Pence announced Saturday the ban would be extended to include them from midnight Monday Eastern Time.
  • O'Hare Airport confirmed Chicago Police were "distributing bottled water and snacks to travelers waiting to get through customs processing."

