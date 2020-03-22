26 mins ago - Health

Trump activates national guard in Washington, California and New York

Rebecca Falconer

President Trump speaks during a briefing at the White House. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump told a news conference Sunday that he's activated the federal National Guard to assist Washington, California and New York to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Details: Trump said he spoke with the governors of the three, which he noted "have been hit the hardest" by the outbreak and he stressed that the deployment is not martial law. The federal government would fund 100% of the deployment cost via the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to carry out approved missions to stop the virus while those governors remain in command," Trump said.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Orion Rummler

Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday over the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: This will allow the federal government to quickly free up billions in federal aid for local municipalities and states to use to combat the illness. Trump is facing mounting pressure from mayors and governors — as well as congressional Democrats — to respond quickly as the virus spreads.

Alayna TreeneSam Baker

What the coronavirus means for Trump's presidency

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A poor response to the coronavirus could be politically devastating for President Trump, and so far his administration has given the strong impression that it’s still scrambling as the risk of a pandemic mounts.

Why it matters: There’s only so much any president can do to stop a virus from spreading, and for now the coronavirus is still very much under control within the U.S. But if the disease get worse in the months ahead, and if the administration seems to be caught off guard, that spells trouble for public confidence in Trump.

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. health official expects nearly 1M coronavirus tests this week

Vice President Mike Pence (C) speaks at the White House Monday, flanked by (L to R) senior health officials Robert Redfield, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Debbie Birx, Seema Verma, Alex Azar and Stephen Hahn. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn told a news conference Monday that health officials should be able to perform nearly 1 million tests for the novel coronavirus by the end of the week.

Why it matters: Officials in the U.S. and around the world are scrambling to combat a rise in cases of COVID-19.

