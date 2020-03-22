President Trump told a news conference Sunday that he's activated the federal National Guard to assist Washington, California and New York to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Details: Trump said he spoke with the governors of the three, which he noted "have been hit the hardest" by the outbreak and he stressed that the deployment is not martial law. The federal government would fund 100% of the deployment cost via the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to carry out approved missions to stop the virus while those governors remain in command," Trump said.

