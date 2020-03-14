11 mins ago - Health

Israel and France to close restaurants and cafes

Orion Rummler

A restaurant in Le Touquet, France on March 14. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

France and Israel moved on Saturday to close restaurants, cafes, movie theaters and clubs to promote social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Where it stands: There are currently 3,672 cases of COVID-19 in France and 164 cases in Israel, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Israel has not recorded any deaths as of Saturday, while France has confirmed 79.

Zoom out: Italy — which is currently facing one of the largest outbreaks in the world — has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country until April 3 and shuttered all retailers and businesses other than pharmacies and grocers that sell "essential items."

Details: Closures in France will be enforced as of midnight on Saturday, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said in a press conference.

Go deeper: Coronavirus updates

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Italy tightens coronavirus shutdown, closes all businesses except pharmacies and grocers

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Photo: Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the country's retailers and businesses, other than pharmacies and grocers that sell "essential items," will close as the country responds to the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the most extreme measure any nation other than China has taken to stem the rapidly spreading virus. With more than 12,000 cases and 827 deaths, Italy has had the worst outbreak outside of China. On Monday, Conte announced that the government extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country through April 3.

Go deeper... Coronavirus updates: WHO classifies COVID-19 as pandemic

Keep ReadingArrowMar 11, 2020 - Health
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Pence urged Israel not to target U.S. with coronavirus quarantine: "Go global"

Pence with Netanyahu. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence personally asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to target Israel's newly announced coronavirus quarantine at only visitors from the U.S., but to "go global," senior Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: On Monday, Netanyahu announced a new policy of self-quarantine for a period of 14 days for anyone who enters Israel regardless of their country of origin — thus implementing Pence's request, made during a call on Sunday. Israeli officials say Pence's request significantly influenced Netanyahu's decision.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - World
Gigi Sukin

French health minister confirms first coronavirus death in Europe

French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Contributor/Getty Images

French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn confirmed on Saturday the death of a Chinese patient diagnosed with coronavirus in a Paris hospital, the first COVID-19 casualty outside of Asia.

The state of play: "I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who was hospitalized ... since January 25 and who had a pulmonary infection from the coronavirus," Buzyn said.

Go deeperArrowFeb 15, 2020 - Health