Israel and France to close restaurants and cafes

France and Israel moved on Saturday to close restaurants, cafes, movie theaters and clubs to promote social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Where it stands: There are currently 3,672 cases of COVID-19 in France and 164 cases in Israel, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Israel has not recorded any deaths as of Saturday, while France has confirmed 79.

Zoom out: Italy — which is currently facing one of the largest outbreaks in the world — has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country until April 3 and shuttered all retailers and businesses other than pharmacies and grocers that sell "essential items."

Details: Closures in France will be enforced as of midnight on Saturday, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said in a press conference.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Health Ministry's Sigal Sadetsky said that cultural and entertainment sectors in the country will be closed on Sunday in a press conference.

