Hoboken, New Jersey, imposes curfew amid state's second coronavirus death
A PATH train arrives at the 33rd Street Station from Hoboken, New Jersey during rush hour in New York City on Thursday. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images
The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, announced Saturday night a city-wide curfew on all residents as the state confirmed its second death from the novel coronavirus.
Why it matters: The city's effort to encourage social distancing, which will go into effect Monday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is the latest drastic measure as city, state and federal officials scramble to curb the spread of the virus — which has reached every state except West Virginia as case numbers neared the 3,000-mark Sunday morning.