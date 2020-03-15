1 hour ago - Health

Hoboken, New Jersey, imposes curfew amid state's second coronavirus death

Rebecca Falconer

A PATH train arrives at the 33rd Street Station from Hoboken, New Jersey during rush hour in New York City on Thursday. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images

The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, announced Saturday night a city-wide curfew on all residents as the state confirmed its second death from the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The city's effort to encourage social distancing, which will go into effect Monday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is the latest drastic measure as city, state and federal officials scramble to curb the spread of the virus — which has reached every state except West Virginia as case numbers neared the 3,000-mark Sunday morning.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington state officials confirm second coronavirus death in U.S.

Coronavirus contained within the endoplasmatic reticulum of a vero E6 cell. Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

A second person has died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus — and just like the first one, it's in Washington state, King County Public Health confirmed in a statement Sunday night.

The big picture: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) declared a state of emergency Sunday in response to new infections in the state. Washington now has 13 cases. Several of those infected are from the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home. Unlike the first coronavirus death in the U.S., the man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who died on Saturday was a resident of the home. Both patients died in EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including Washington case numbers.

Rashaan Ayesh

New York declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R). Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York state continues to tick up.

The state of play: Cuomo tweeted that there are 76 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York as of Saturday afternoon. Of those cases, 57 are concentrated in Westchester County, just north of New York City.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Feb. 29, Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home.

