1 hour ago - Health

Golden Princess held off New Zealand as passengers quarantined over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

The Golden Princess in Sydney Harbour in 2017. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Passengers on another Princes Cruises ship have been prevented from disembarking over the novel coronavirus, this time off the South Island of Aotearoa New Zealand Canterbury District Health Board (DHB) officials confirmed at a news conference Sunday afternoon local time.

The big picture: New Zealand has introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions to combat the virus.

  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday New Zealand had banned all cruise ships from entering the country until June 30 and all travelers coming from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.
  • One of three passengers quarantined aboard the Golden Princess, docked at Akaroa on the Banks Peninsula, is being treated as a suspected coronavirus case after displaying symptoms, a Canterbury DHB official said. The other two had been in contact with the patient in the past two weeks.

Go deeper: Princess Cruises to pause operations for 2 months due to coronavirus

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Diamond Princess exodus begins as CDC raises health concerns

Passengers are leaving the Diamond Princess cruise liner after a two-week quarantine in the port of Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Igor Belyayev/TASS via Getty Images

Japan began releasing hundreds of people from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday, but the 100-plus American passengers are restricted from traveling home for at least 14 days, the CDC said.

Details: The CDC said in a statement the two-week quarantine aboard the vessel, quarantined at Yokohama, potentially slowed transmission of the virus. But it "may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship."

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Health
Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler

Coronavirus-hit cruise ship cleared to dock in Oakland, California

The Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship sits off the coast of San Francisco on Saturday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded off San Francisco's coast with 21 people aboard who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been cleared to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, operator Princess Cruises said in a statement.

Details: Princess Cruises initially said in a statement early Sunday authorities had cleared it to arrive at the Port of Oakland later in the day "to begin disembarking guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization." But it later said after further review by state and federal authorities the docking day had changed, with a "time to be determined."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 8, 2020 - Health
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerEileen Drage O'Reilly

Cruise ship evacuations: More Americans test positive for coronavirus

A bus carrying American citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at the U.S. government-chartered aircraft that is taking them back to the United States while authorities wear protective suits look on at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Another 14 passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their evacuation from the Diamond Princess cruise ship before being flown in a "specialist containment" area of the plane to the United States, per a U.S. government statement early Monday.

Details: Over 40 Americans who had been on the ship had previously been confirmed as infected and will remain in Japanese hospitals for treatment, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told "Face the Nation" Sunday. The rest were evacuated, and these latest cases were among them. All evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival Monday morning.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 17, 2020 - Health