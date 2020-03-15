Golden Princess held off New Zealand as passengers quarantined over coronavirus

Passengers on another Princes Cruises ship have been prevented from disembarking over the novel coronavirus, this time off the South Island of Aotearoa New Zealand Canterbury District Health Board (DHB) officials confirmed at a news conference Sunday afternoon local time.

The big picture: New Zealand has introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions to combat the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday New Zealand had banned all cruise ships from entering the country until June 30 and all travelers coming from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

One of three passengers quarantined aboard the Golden Princess, docked at Akaroa on the Banks Peninsula, is being treated as a suspected coronavirus case after displaying symptoms, a Canterbury DHB official said. The other two had been in contact with the patient in the past two weeks.

Go deeper: Princess Cruises to pause operations for 2 months due to coronavirus