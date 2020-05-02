33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former President Bush urges country to unite to overcome the coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Former President George W. Bush attends the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas ,in October 2019. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush called for unity in the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in a video published Saturday on Twitter.

The big picture: The crisis has incited clashes between states and the federal government as well as between Democrats and Republicans, as governors decide how to exit stay-at-home orders and Congress passes trillion-dollar stimulus packages to stanch unemployment levels that could exceed those of the Great Depression.

What he's saying: "Finally, let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat. In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable, and equally wonderful, in the sight of God. We rise or fall together, and we are determined to rise," Bush said in the video statement.

President Trump on Saturday claimed that there are enough coronavirus tests for senators returning this week to Washington, D.C. The age of many senators put them at a heightened risk for severe illness from the virus.

The big picture: As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, and the number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Orion Rummler

Trump says there are enough coronavirus tests for the Senate

President Trump in the White House on May 1. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday claimed that there are enough coronavirus tests for senators returning this week to Washington, D.C.

Driving the news: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Twitter late Friday that the agency would send three Abbott point of care machines and 1,000 coronavirus tests for the Senate's use, after the Capitol's attending physician said he did not have enough equipment for widespread testing of all senators.

Orion Rummler

New York releases preliminary coronavirus antibody test results

Passengers ride the subway on April 28 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

12.3% of New York state has tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and cases are continuing to trend down in New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S., Cuomo said. But deaths haven't started to fall, and the state is reporting 900 new infections a day in hospitals, he said.

