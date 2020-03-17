LVMH, the French owner of luxury brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton, announced it's making from Monday hand sanitizer that it'll supply for free to hospitals tackling the novel coronavirus in France.

Why it matters: France has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and President Emmanuel Macron told residents Monday not to leave home for up to 15 days or face punishment, as the number of cases in the country rose to 6,650 and deaths to 148. "LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands ... to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels," the statement said. "LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary."