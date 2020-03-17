1 hour ago - Health

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH supplying hand sanitizer to hospitals for free

Rebecca Falconer

Technicians in Dior and Louis Vuitton's creative perfume workshop, Les Fontaines Parfumees in Grasse, France. Photo: Yann Coatsaliou/AFP via Getty Images

LVMH, the French owner of luxury brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton, announced it's making from Monday hand sanitizer that it'll supply for free to hospitals tackling the novel coronavirus in France.

Why it matters: France has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and President Emmanuel Macron told residents Monday not to leave home for up to 15 days or face punishment, as the number of cases in the country rose to 6,650 and deaths to 148. "LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands ... to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels," the statement said. "LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary."

Coronavirus updates: Trump says crisis could last into summer

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

As the number of reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged past 4,000 on Monday, the White House advised that gatherings be limited more than 10 people and that restaurants and bars consider offering takeout only.

The big picture: Countries with hot spots of COVID-19 cases and deaths have either closed their borders or are taking measures to keep people inside their home, but the global death toll rose passed the 7,000 mark on Monday night. Canada closed its borders to foreign nationals Monday with exemptions for U.S. citizens.

Jacob Knutson

France holds local elections despite coronavirus pandemic

Electoral assessors wearing protective masks give a voting ballot on March 15. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

France is electing mayors and municipal councils leaders on Sunday, despite a public ban on gatherings of more than 100 people and closures of schools, restaurants, clubs and more due to the coronavirus, AP reports.

The big picture: Public officials around the world must decide if and how to hold elections in a pandemic.

Orion Rummler

Israel and France to close restaurants and cafes

A restaurant in Le Touquet, France on March 14. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

France and Israel moved on Saturday to close restaurants, cafes, movie theaters and clubs to promote social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Where it stands: COVID-19 cases in France have jumped within the last 72 hours from 3,672 as dictated by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center to roughly 4,500 cases. Deaths in the country have increased from 79 to 91 in that time frame. There are 193 cases in Israel, which has not recorded any deaths as of Saturday.

