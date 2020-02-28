11 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dampens cruise travel

Orion Rummler

The Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama port on Feb. 27. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Many travelers are delaying or canceling previously scheduled cruise trips, AP reports, as some ships are turned away from ports amid fear of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Context: Two elderly passengers among hundreds quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Japan's health ministry reported last week. All guests disembarked the ship on Thursday after being quarantined for weeks, the cruise line said, but roughly 500 employees remained on board as of Thursday.

What's happening: Cruise lines are barring passengers who have traveled to China in recent weeks, AP reports. Companies like Royal Caribbean are also refusing those who have recently been to South Korea, Iran or Italian regions Veneto or Lombardy.

  • A MSC Cruises ship couldn't dock in two Caribbean countries after a crew member caught a common flu, per AP.
  • The Dominican Republic turned away a Fred Olsen Cruise Lines ship on Thursday "because officials feared eight of those aboard, including two U.S. citizens, showed potential symptoms of the virus," per AP.

Where it stands: The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment for the novel coronavirus to "very high" on Friday. COVID-19 has killed more than 2,870 people and infected about 84,800 others in almost 60 countries and territories outside the epicenter in mainland China.

  • There are currently 2,337 confirmed cases in South Korea, 388 cases in Iran and 888 cases in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Rebecca Falconer

Diamond Princess exodus begins as CDC raises health concerns

Passengers are leaving the Diamond Princess cruise liner after a two-week quarantine in the port of Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Igor Belyayev/TASS via Getty Images

Japan began releasing hundreds of people from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday, but the 100-plus American passengers are restricted from traveling home for at least 14 days, the CDC said.

Details: The CDC said in a statement the two-week quarantine aboard the vessel, quarantined at Yokohama, potentially slowed transmission of the virus. But it "may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship."

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerEileen Drage O'Reilly

Cruise ship evacuations: More Americans test positive for coronavirus

A bus carrying American citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at the U.S. government-chartered aircraft that is taking them back to the United States while authorities wear protective suits look on at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Another 14 passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their evacuation from the Diamond Princess cruise ship before being flown in a "specialist containment" area of the plane to the United States, per a U.S. government statement early Monday.

Details: Over 40 Americans who had been on the ship had previously been confirmed as infected and will remain in Japanese hospitals for treatment, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told "Face the Nation" Sunday. The rest were evacuated, and these latest cases were among them. All evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival Monday morning.

Rebecca Falconer

First Diamond Princess deaths: Coronavirus claims lives of 2 passengers

A bus carrying passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves the cruise terminal in Yokohama, Japan on Thursday morning. Photo: Kazuhiro/AFP via Getty Images

Two elderly passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died of the novel coronavirus, Japan's health ministry confirmed Thursday.

Why it matters: These are the first deaths among the 600-plus people who have been infected aboard the vessel.

