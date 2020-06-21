18 mins ago - Health

WHO reports highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the pandemic's largest single-day increase of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 183,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to AP.

Why it matters: The staggering number of new cases underscores the degree to which the pandemic is accelerating worldwide, not slowing down.

By the numbers: Brazil, the epicenter of the virus in the Southern Hemisphere, reported 54,771 new cases, while the United States reported 36,617. India reported 15,400 cases, bringing the total global case count as of Sunday evening to over 8.7 million.

  • 461,000 people have died from the coronavirus, with more than two-thirds of new deaths coming from the U.S., per AP.

Between the lines: In the U.S., spikes in states like California, Texas, Arizona and Florida are a product of both community spread and increases in testing.

  • President Trump has brushed off the surge in cases, stating at a rally on Saturday: "When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases."
  • However, the growth in testing does not fully account for the surge in new cases. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned on Sunday that he does not believe the epidemic will slow down in the summer or fall.
  • Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb also warned that the outbreaks in some states could tip into "exponential growth" in the next week, and urged Americans to wear masks in public.

10 hours ago - Health

U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1

Front-line worker receiving a free haircut in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The U.S. on Saturday reported more than 33,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest total since May 1, CNBC reports, citing Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: It's a sign that the outbreak isn't slowing down nationwide, even as the number of new cases in original hotspots like New York continues to drop. States like California, Texas, Florida and Arizona are reporting a surge of infections as they move to fully reopen parts of the economy and return to normal life.

Updated 17 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand reported on Sunday two new novel coronavirus cases related to travelers in quarantine facilities. The Ministry of Health stressed that all five cases in the country involve travelers returning from overseas and there remains no community spread.

Zoom in: The border remains closed to all but New Zealand permanent residents and citizens. The rule has prevented an estimated 10,000 migrant workers and relatives of NZ residents and citizens from entering the country, the Washington Post notes.

Jacob Knutson
6 hours ago - Health

Infectious-disease expert says coronavirus spread unlikely to slow in summer or fall

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he does not believe the coronavirus pandemic in the United States will ease over the summer or in the fall.

Driving the news: The country on Saturday reported more than 33,000 new cases of the coronavirus — the highest total since May 1 — despite claims from Trump administration officials that concerns over a second wave of the virus are "overblown." Osterholm countered that he believes a second or third wave of coronavirus is unlikely because the first wave has yet to slow down.

